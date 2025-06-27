Northwest India posts Rs 2,172 crore in direct selling sales, over 5 lakh sellers drive 15.7 per cent growth

The northwestern states of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh have recorded a robust growth in the direct selling sector, collectively generating over ₹2,172 crore in sales during the financial year 2023–24.

This represents a year-on-year growth of 15.71 per cent, according to survey data released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) on Friday.

The findings, compiled by IPSOS for IDSA, were shared during the ‘Northern Direct Selling Summit’ held in Chandigarh. The event was attended by Rajesh Nagar, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA), Haryana, and D Suresh, Principal Secretary of the Department, Haryana.

The northwestern region contributed over 33 per cent of the northern zone’s total direct selling sales of ₹6,600 crore and 9.8 per cent of the national industry turnover of ₹22,142 crore. The sector emerged as a significant self-employment generator in the region, providing income opportunities to over five lakh direct sellers, an impressive 31.23 per cent increase from the previous year.

Haryana retained its position as the second-largest direct selling market in North India and the seventh-largest nationally, with sales amounting to ₹1,041 crore. The state commands 15.7 per cent of the northern and 4.7 per cent of the national market share and is supported by over 1.6 lakh active direct sellers.

The combined contribution of the other northwestern states amounted to ₹1,131 crore: Punjab ₹686 crore; Jammu & Kashmir ₹244 crore; Chandigarh ₹112 crore, and Himachal Pradesh ₹89 crore.

Jammu & Kashmir led in percentage growth, witnessing a remarkable 234% surge in sales and a 173% increase in its direct seller base. Himachal Pradesh followed with a 117% rise in sales and a 150% increase in the number of direct sellers.

Chandigarh recorded a 111% growth in business volume and a 25% uptick in its selling force. Punjab, already a key player, saw an 8% rise in sales and a 14% growth in its seller base. According to IDSA, the direct selling sector contributes over ₹350 crore annually to the state exchequer of the region, underscoring its growing socio-economic impact.

In his address, Minister Nagar acknowledged the direct selling industry’s role in promoting self-employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, and women and youth empowerment. He highlighted the establishment of the Haryana Direct Selling Monitoring Authority under the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021, to oversee the industry’s operations and address consumer grievances.

IDSA President Vivek Katoch praised the sector’s consistent growth and described the northwestern region as a strategic market for the industry. He also called on the Punjab Government to set up a regulatory committee under the 2021 rules and reiterated IDSA’s commitment to safeguarding both consumers and direct sellers. The summit also recognized over 50 women entrepreneurs for their outstanding contributions to the sector.