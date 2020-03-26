The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a control room to monitor in real-time the status of transportation along with delivery of goods, manufacturing and essential commodities to the public.

The facility will also monitor issues being faced by various participants and stakeholders during the lockdown period.

“In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transport and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to this Department,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

People can mail their complaints to “[email protected]” or they can get in touch with government representatives through telephone i.e. 011-23062487. This number will be functional from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm.

The control room is formed a day after major etailers like Bigbasket, Grofers and others complained of their delivery boys, who were on their way to deliver essential goods, being beaten or threatened by various police personnel at different parts of the country.

