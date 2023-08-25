Govt contemplating on reducing upper limit for vehicle horn

In order to curb noise pollution, the Central government is planning to enforce an upper limit of around 50 decibels.

As reported by LiveMint, Minister of Road Transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said loud, persistent, and often-needless blaring of horns remains a bane of Indian roads due to which a significant step needs to be taken..

“We propose to amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules to fix maximum permissible noise levels of horns on vehicles to around 50 decibels from over 70 decibels now. Also, certain tunes may also be suggested for adoption so that the sound of a horn becomes soothing to the ear and the audio quality just serves the purpose of providing sufficient warning of the approach or position of the vehicle and not an irritant to ears,” Gadkari told Mint.

Along with air pollution, noise pollution is a major irritant and poses a serious health hazard for citizens, he believed.

The ministry has asked the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to finalise the maximum decibel levels for different types of vehicles and also give a list of tunes.

Specifying reduced noise levels of horns will be drawn up after studying a report from NEERI.

In the context of regulations on tunes, Gadkari said that he wanted horns should use Indian classical and instrumental tunes which would not only be less noisy but would also be soothing to ear.

It would not be mandatory to adopt these tunes in horns but they would serve as reference for adoption by vehicle makers, he added.

According to the Indian Medical Association, experiencing noise of more than 80 decibels for 6 to 8 hours five days a week can cause deafness and lead to mental disorder.

It is to be noted that current regulations mandate a maximum of 80-91 decibels for two wheelers, three wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles.