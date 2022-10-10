Follow Us:
Gold price today, 10. 0ct. 2022

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

SNS | October 10, 2022 11:12 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

On October 10, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has remain constatnt,   10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 51,760 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,420

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 47,750     Rs 52,100
Mumbai     Rs 47,600     Rs 51,930
Kolkata     Rs 47,600     Rs 51,930
Chennai     Rs 48,050     Rs 52,420
Ahmedabad     Rs 47,650     Rs 51,980
