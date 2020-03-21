General Motors will soon begin work at its idled factories and call back some of its staff to manufacture the much-needed ventilators that are required to treat serious cases of COVID-19. The company on Friday said that it will use its resources to help produce the machines.

In a joint statement, GM and Ventec Life Systems said they are collaborating to boost production of Ventec ventilators, reports Forbes.

The announcement comes to a sigh of relief at a time when the U.S. health officials warned the government that majority of countries will soon run out of life support systems as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise across the globe.

Taking cues from its peers like Fiat and Ford, GM had shut down all North American auto production plants amid the spread of COVID-19.

As of now, these automakers expect the shutdown to last until March 30 to protect workers at production plants across the continent.

Bothell, Wash.-based Ventec will “leverage GM’s logistics, purchasing and manufacturing expertise” to build additional ventilators.

“By tapping their expertise, GM is enabling us to get more ventilators to more hospitals much faster. This partnership will help save lives,” said Chris Kiple, Ventec CEO in the statement, according to the Forbes report.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also said he will help make ventilators to help the US health system fight the pandemic.

