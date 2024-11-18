GeM to onboard pan-Indian sellers and service providers at IITF

The Government EMarketplace (GeM) is set to onboard participating pan-Indian sellers & service providers at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

GeM will be conducting an extensive registration drive at its pavilion, Hall No 4, Stall No 4F-6A, 1st Floor.

At the IITF, being held from 14 to 27 November, at Bharat Mandapam Complex, the GeM pavilion has been equipped with a professional photo shoot set up for instant catalogue uploading support, completely free of cost.

Emphasising on the portal’s role in accelerating inclusive economic growth, GeM is determined to provide end-to-end support to participating small-scale sellers, especially Artisans, Weavers, Craftsmen under One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme.

GeM representatives will also conduct stall-by-stall visits to widen outreach and encourage the adoption of the portal by highlighting its various advantages, including direct market linkages to more than Rs 4 Lakh Crore of annual public procurement.

43rd IITF is an exceptional forum for fostering collaborations and enhancing business opportunities for domestic sellers in the thriving public procurement marketplace on GeM.

This year’s fair theme, “Viksit Bharat @2047,” highlights India’s vision for growth and development leading up to the country’s centenary of independence.

The fair aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration as India strides toward a more developed and self-reliant future.