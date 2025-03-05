Govt appoints Ajay Bhadoo as CEO of Government e-Marketplace

The Centre has appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Ajay Bhadoo as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) with effect from March 3.

Bhadoo will assume this role in addition to his existing responsibilities in the Department of Commerce.

Advertisement

Ajay Bhadoo is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1999 batch from the Gujarat cadre, and brings over two decades of experience in policy formulation and implementation across diverse sectors, including urban infrastructure development.

Advertisement

In August 2024, Bhadoo was appointed as Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce. Previously, he served as the Deputy Election Commissioner at the Election Commission of India.

He also held a tenure as Joint Secretary to former President Ram Nath Kovind and held leadership roles such as CEO of the Gujarat Maritime Board and Commissioner of Rajkot and Vadodara Municipal Corporations.

Bhadoo holds a degree in Civil Engineering and a Master’s in Business Law from the prestigious National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.

His appointment as CEO of GeM, India’s largest e-marketplace for government procurement, comes at a pivotal time as the platform transitions to a next-generation digital marketplace powered by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Currently, GeM has recorded a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 4.58 lakh crore, reflecting a 28.65 per cent year-on-year growth.