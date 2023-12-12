Gadkari to inaugurate South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair CII EXCON 2023

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate CII EXCON — South Asia’s Largest Construction Equipment Trade Fair on Tuesday at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru.

EXCON will have a participation of over 1,000 exhibitors including 100 from overseas.

Overseas countries participating include Austria, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US.

Besides, there will be 5 Country Pavilions from France, Germany, Italy, Turkey and the UK.

The 5-day exhibition would attract over 80,000 business visitors from all over the world.

Karnataka is the host state for EXCON 2023.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are supporting partners to the event.

The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA) is the sector partner. Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council (IESC) and the Builders Association of India (BAI) are supporting partners for EXCON 2023.

While addressing the media in the city, Dimitrov Krishnan, Co-Chairman, CII EXCON 2023, said: “We are excited to present the 12th Edition of EXCON, with the theme, ‘Building India’s Tomorrow’ encompassing the fundamental pillars of Technology, Globalization, Sustainability, and Inclusiveness.

“EXCON is more than just an event; it serves as the driving force behind India’s continuous progress, symbolizing our robust infrastructure development and solidifying India’s prominent position as a global hub for construction equipment manufacturing.”