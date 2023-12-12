Logo

Logo

# Business

Gadkari to inaugurate South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair CII EXCON 2023

EXCON will have a participation of over 1,000 exhibitors including 100 from overseas.

IANS | New Delhi | December 12, 2023 1:15 pm

Gadkari to inaugurate South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair CII EXCON 2023

Union minister NItin Gadkari (File Photo)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate CII EXCON — South Asia’s Largest Construction Equipment Trade Fair on Tuesday at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru.

EXCON will have a participation of over 1,000 exhibitors including 100 from overseas.

Overseas countries participating include Austria, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US.

Advertisement

Besides, there will be 5 Country Pavilions from France, Germany, Italy, Turkey and the UK.

The 5-day exhibition would attract over 80,000 business visitors from all over the world.

Karnataka is the host state for EXCON 2023.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are supporting partners to the event.

The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA) is the sector partner. Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council (IESC) and the Builders Association of India (BAI) are supporting partners for EXCON 2023.

While addressing the media in the city, Dimitrov Krishnan, Co-Chairman, CII EXCON 2023, said: “We are excited to present the 12th Edition of EXCON, with the theme, ‘Building India’s Tomorrow’ encompassing the fundamental pillars of Technology, Globalization, Sustainability, and Inclusiveness.

“EXCON is more than just an event; it serves as the driving force behind India’s continuous progress, symbolizing our robust infrastructure development and solidifying India’s prominent position as a global hub for construction equipment manufacturing.”

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Questions Remain

The successful evacuation of the 41 trapped workers from the SilkyaraBarkot tunnel has made the entire country proud of everyone involved in the rescue operation.

# India

2-2.5 days to rescue trapped workers: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, who visited the site of the collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel on Sunday, said he hoped rescue teams will reach the workers trapped inside the tunnel in the next two to twoand-a-half days.

# Opinion

Road perils

India’s roads have long been a hub of bustling activity, connecting cities, towns, and villages across the vast nation. Yet, with the release of the annual report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on road accidents in 2022, we are confronted with some alarming statistics that paint a bleak picture of road safety in the country.