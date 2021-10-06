Fuel prices rise sharply as global oil climb continues

Fuel prices surged again keeping with the rise in benchmark crude which crossed the $82/barrel mark.

Diesel prices increased by a sharp 35 paisa per litre in the national capital to Rs 91.42 per litre on Wednesday while petrol prices rose by 30 paisa per litre to Rs 102.94 a litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest fuel retailer.

With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of Madhya Pradesh. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed the Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier.

In Mumbai, the petrol price increased by over 30 paisa per litre to reach close to Rs 109 per litre while diesel rates increased and stood near Rs 100 a litre at over Rs 99.15 a litre.

Across the country, petrol and diesel increased between 30-40 paisa per litre but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in the state.

Fuel prices in the country have been hovering at record levels on account of 41 increases in retail rates since April this year. Prices fell on few occasions but largely remained constant.