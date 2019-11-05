Indian e-commerce giant, Flipkart, on Tuesday launched its new a streaming stick under its private brand ‘MarQ by Flipkart’. The device is equipped with Android 9.0 OS, Google operation system, and starts from Rs 3,499.

“With the Android operating system being so popular in the country, the user interface of our streaming device will be familiar and will help customers adapt to the new technology quickly,” Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President – Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, Flipkart, said in a statement.

The device comes with Full HD resolution of 1920*1080 at 60 frames per second; 1 GB DDR3 RAM, 8GB ROM and streaming support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi.

With built-in Chromecast, it allows users to cast their mobile phone screens onto the TV and supports all apps available on the Google Play Store.

(With input from agencies)