Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday invited suggesting simplifying of return filing process under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“A gentle reminder: Today, 7 December, all #GST offices will be ready to receive suggestions on simplifying/easing the filing process. Invite those interested in providing suggestions to kindly approach the nearest office. @gstindia @askGST_GoI @GST_Council @FinMinIndia,” Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Central and state GST authorities are going to organize a nationwide ‘GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas’ on Saturday to gather feedback from the on the new system for filing returns.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Finance said: “All GST stakeholders are requested to actively participate in these feedback sessions in their nearest CGST or SGST Offices across the country.”

The system will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

The submitted feedback sessions would be attended by all prominent chambers of commerce and industry and other organisations representing taxpayers and tax practitioners compliance managers, the statement said.

The tax officers shall be available to hand hold the taxpayers and assist them in trying out the new returns, it said.

This is the first time after introduction of GST that taxpayer consultation is being done on “such a large scale”. On Saturday, several GST offices from across the country shared photos of the feedback programme being organised.

CGST Vadodara1 tweeted: “Stakeholders feedback session on GST New return system is on full swing at Vadodara 1 commissionerate.”

(With input from agencies)