Expo showcasing trends in pharma industry of India concludes

A three-day expo, showcasing latest trends and advancements within the pharmaceutical field in India, was held from November 28 to 30 at Greater Noida.

The 16th edition of Informa Markets’s CPHI and PMEC India Expo, which was held at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, provided an unparalleled platform for stakeholders to participate in extensive dialogues covering pharma machinery, packaging, analytical instruments, laboratory technologies, equipment, ancillaries, ingredients, and beyond.

Highlighting the robust growth of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Veeramani SV, chairman, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), said, “The industry is on a compelling growth trajectory evidenced by an 8 per cent year-to-date increase in exports and a remarkable 29 per cent surge in October alone. Expos like CPHI & PMEC India are instrumental in propelling our industry forward, fostering innovation, and reinforcing India’s position on the global pharmaceutical stage.”

The Trade Fair for pharma brought together over 50,000 visitors from across the globe, with more than 1,500 exhibitors showcasing over 10,000 products and representation from over 80 countries.

Addressing the opportunities in the sector, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “India’s pharmaceutical prowess, contributing a formidable 20 per cent to global exports, achieved a remarkable USD 25.3 billion (INR 2.1 lakh crores) in the 2022–2023 fiscal year. Robust R&D investments from both domestic and international players drive innovation, a pivotal force propelling market expansion. With government backing, exemplified by Rs 5,000 crore in R&D incentives, India emerges as a key leader in global healthcare development.”