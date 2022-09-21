Ex CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, Sudha Murthy join PM CARES advisory board

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund, which was also attended by the newly-nominated trustees — Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons; retired Justice K.T. Thomas, former Supreme Court judge; and former deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha Kariya Munda.

The Trust further decided to nominate eminent persons for the constitution of the fund’s advisory board.

These include former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi, former chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy, and Anand Shah, co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.

The Prime Minister welcomed the trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.

Modi said that the participation of new trustees and advisors will provide wider perspectives on the functioning of the PM CARES Fund.

Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs, he noted.

The meeting was also attended by other trustees of the PM CARES Fund, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of the PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4345 children, an official statement said.

Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund.

It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision of effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance but also by taking mitigation measures and capacity building.