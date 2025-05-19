Sudha Murty on reconstituted Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Rajya Sabha MP, educator, author, and philanthropist, Sudha Murty, has been included in the nine-member Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board that was on Monday reconstituted by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sinha has nominated nine distinguished personalities, from various walks of life, as members of the Board for three years.

A notification approving the reconstitution of the Board was issued by the Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The nine members include Sudha Murty; Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj; Dr Ashok Bhan, IPS (Retd); Baleshwar Rai, IAS (Retd); Gunjan Rana; Dr KK Talwar; Kulbhushan Ahuja; Lalit Bhasin; and Suresh Kumar Sharma.

The Lieutenant Governor has also reconstituted the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and nominated nine members for a period of three years.

The nine members include Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Prof Kailash Mehra Sadhu, KK Sharma, KN Rai, Mukesh Garg, Dr Shailesh Raina, Dr Simridhi Bindroo, Suresh Haware, and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.