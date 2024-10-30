Sudha Murthy’s ‘Three Thousand Stitches’: A journey of kindness and connection

‘Three Thousand Stitches’ is a book written by Sudha Murthy. This book is a collection of 11 different stories, which she draws from her personal life, with a message engraved in every story.

The main story revolves around the lives of sex workers, or devadasis, and her determination to make them self-sustainable and to get rid of the label of dishonour that was attached to them.

Sudha Murthy started her service to society by uplifting the Devadasi community who were into prostitution to make their ends meet and to provide a better future for their children.

She was successful in breaking the barriers with grace and helped them get out of that vicious circle and eventually won their trust.

As a token of gratitude, she was gifted a bedspread that was stitched by these devadasis, which had 3000 stitches as the title of the book. That was a milestone in her life that gave her the confidence to be a tremendous change in other people’s lives.

The title, ‘Three Thousand Stitches’, is metaphorical, referring to the countless stitches she made while sewing quilts for underprivileged women, representing the connections and impact one can have on the lives of others.

Through her writing, she skillfully combines humour with introspective thought, frequently referencing her early years, professional experiences, and trips around India. Her philosophical perspective on life is also reflected in the book.

Murthy frequently highlights the importance of thankfulness, encouraging readers to value the little pleasures and the people who support them along the way.

In the first chapter, Sudha Murthy’s impact on the lives of devadasis is a profound testament to empowerment and transformation; hence, the chapter was named Transforming lives through empowerment. Many Devadasis, who once lived in the shadow of societal neglect, have now transformed into confident, self-sufficient individuals.

As the sole female student at an all-male engineering college, Sudha Murthy achieved a little accomplishment in the second chapter. Her path was fraught with difficulties brought on by the strict academic program as well as the widespread gender biases of the time.

The lessons Sudha Murty learnt from her experiences shaped her future endeavours and emphasised the value of resilience in her career.

One of the most compelling parts of ‘Three Thousand Stitches’ is the story behind Murthy’s deep commitment to social service, which can be traced back to a vow her father took when he was a young man.

This book discloses Murthy’s personal experiences, like being called ‘cattle class’ because of her language and dressing and being the only woman to study engineering in all men’s colleges. She describes her journey from being a little girl to grandmother through this story.

This book also gives us a whole new perspective on life and how to deal with people, be it addressing the problems of the underprivileged or dealing with arrogant ladies who were judging Murthy’s look and calling her a cattle class. She has aced it with perfection and maturity.