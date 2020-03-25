All e-commerce companies are allowed to deliver food, groceries and others by following contactless deliveries, said the Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday.

As per the corporation, employees engaged in the delivery duty will have to strictly follow the protocols of contactless delivery. They will have to wear personal protective equipment like masks, gloves, caps right from production to delivery, the city corporation said.

The Chennai Corporation has warned the companies of inspections and if they found to violate the norms then they will be barred and action will be taken against them.

The announcement enables companies like Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo to deliver pastries to food to people at home.

The announcement comes hours after majority of etailers like Flipkart, Amazon, BigBasket and Grofers etailers halted delivery due to the 21-day countrywide lockdown.

As per the local media reports, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced that several Amma Unavagams (Food subsidisation programmes) throughout the region will be operational during the lockdown period.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night announced a 21-day complete lockdown across the nation to prevent spread of coronavirus. The announcement upturned the functioning of e-commerce companies, forcing them to cancel their orders.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562.