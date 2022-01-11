E-commerce, realty, fintech, toy industry expecting robust growth in 2022

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, different sectors including e-commerce, realty, fintech and toy industry in the country are expecting robust growth in the year 2022.

Mr Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, StoreHippo said that 2022 will see e-commerce evolving further with more focus on personalization, next-gen customer touchpoints, fast e-commerce penetration in tier III and beyond cities, more D2C unicorns in the market, a faster online transition of enterprise brands and diversification of B2B brands to cater to the D2C segment as well.

Mr Punit Gupta, Founder and CEO, EasyEcom, said the year 2022 will see digital transformation being recognised as an indispensable element in the e-commerce industry to drive operations, fulfill customer demands and ensure customer retention. “Many support functions that drive ecommerce operations will come to the forefront too,” he said.

Talking about the realty sector, Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group and Vice President – North, CREDAI National said real estate demand has shifted dramatically; the previously investor-driven real estate sector is evolving towards an end-user market.

”In the case of Delhi NCR, we can say that the market has shown signs of improvement that will sustain this year. Some pockets that witnessed infrastructural announcements in 2021, like the area around Noida International Airport, will be on the radar of investors and buyers. The trend of bigger and smart homes, luxury features, and increased demand for plots that started in 2021 will carry forward to 2022,” he said.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global and Chairman, National Council on Affordable Housing, ASSOCHAM said, ”In 2021, the demand for affordable housing reached an all-time high. Before COVID, this demand accounted for roughly 30% of overall housing demand in Delhi NCR, while it now accounts for more than 40%. Independent floors in Gurugram experienced a boom in demand since they offer speedy quality construction and many premium amenities within a gated complex.”

On the Fintech sector, Mr Anil Pinapala, CEO and Co-Founder of Vivifi India Finance said, “The year 2021 has been a year of rapid change, and 2022 is going to witness the momentum take greater shape. The regulators deserve credit for enabling innovation at this pace, which sets 2021 off to a great start and now on to the next. With the possibility of digital banks and the entry of fintechs into the banking ecosystem, we can expect technological innovations expanding reach and furthering the process of making financial inclusion a reality.”

Mr Vivek Banka– Founding Team @GoalTeller said in the year 2022 and the following years, “We will continue to witness many more fintech companies and platforms get seeded. India is home to several successful FinTech companies and we will also be seeing a lot of consolidation as larger banks and financial institutions are buying into fintech startups in their quest for going ahead of the competition”.

On toy sector, Vivek Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO, PlayShifu said, “When it comes to looking ahead in 2022, we expect the toy industry to grow faster due to behavioral changes in teaching methods (homeschooling/ online tuitions vs traditional classroom learning), which will contribute to the increased sales

of ed-tech/learning toys.”