Over $447 million in funding raised by 22 Indian startups last week

The Indian startups continued to raise funds at a normal pace, and last week, 22 startups secured over $447 million in the country.

This included nine growth-stage deals and 11 early-stage deals, reports Entrackr.

“Two startups kept their transaction details undisclosed,” the report mentioned.

About 30 startups had raised around $287 million, which included 20 early-stage and six growth-stage companies in the week of March 11-16.

Bengaluru-based startups led the funding with 14 deals, followed by Delhi-NCR with three deals.

Among the growth-stage deals, nine startups raised $420.35 million in funding last week.

Healthtech firm Engrail secured the highest funding at $157 million. Following closely behind were the audio series platform Pocket FM, healthtech startup Ultrahuman, and content-to-commerce company The Good Glamm Group, which received $103 million, $35 million, and $30 million in funding, respectively.

Additionally, Atlan, a data collaboration software provider, Curefood, a cloud kitchen startup, Jumbotail, a B2B marketplace and retail platform, Dvara KGFS, an NBFC operating in remote rural areas, and SubKo Coffee, a coffee brand, also successfully raised funds last week.

Moreover, 11 early-stage startups collectively secured $27 million in funding.

Optimo Loan, an MSME-focused lending-tech startup, led the pack, followed by gaming startup Liquidnitro, boutique hotels firm Brij Hotels, and climate tech platform Sprih.