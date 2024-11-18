DLC drive achieves milestones in 2nd week

Jeevan Pramaan is the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Digital Empowerment of Pensioners. All key stakeholders – Pension disbursing banks, Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare, Controller General of Defence Accounts, Ministry of Railways, Department of Telecom, Department of Posts, IIPB, UIDAI and Pensioners Welfare Associations are working with whole of government approach to realise the vision of Digital Empowerment of Pensioners.

The Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare launched the Nation-wide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 for Digital Empowerment of Pensioners here earlier this month. The DLC Campaign 3.0 is being held in 800 cities and towns of India from November 1-30.

As many as 1,575 camps have been held from November 1-17 in 800 districts and 1.8 lakh postmen deployed across the country.

Advertisement

As a result, Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0 has made remarkable progress by the end of the 2nd second week, achieving significant milestones in its mission to bring convenience and accessibility to pensioners across the nation. The campaign has successfully generated over 77 lakh Digital Life Certificates by the end of 2nd week of launch of the 3.0 Campaign, out of which about 1,77,153 pensioners above 90 years old and 17,212 pensioners between 80- 90 years category could submit their DLCs from the comfort of their home/locations/offices/branches.

This incredible momentum underscores the commitment of pensioners, banking institutions, and government agencies towards a digitally empowered India. A lot of excitement has been observed amongst all the stakeholders, particularly sick and very old pensioners at all the locations.

In this campaign, the department is putting all efforts to create awareness amongst all pensioners regarding DLC-Face Authentication technique by way of banners / posters placed strategically in offices and all Bank Branches / ATMs. All Banks have created a team of dedicated staff at their branches having downloaded the desired apps in their smartphones who are using this technology extensively for submission of Life Certificates by the pensioners. In case, the pensioners are not able to visit the Branches due to old age/illness/weakness, the Bank officials are also visiting their homes/hospitals for the above purpose.

The Pensioners’ Welfare Associations are extending their full support to the campaign. Their representatives are motivating the pensioners to visit the nearby camp locations and submit their DLCs. The officials from Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare are also visiting major locations through-out the Country to assist pensioners in use of various digital modes to submit their Life Certificates and monitoring the progress very closely.

Key highlights of the campaign include Mega Camps. As part of the Campaign, 4 Mega camps have been organised, 2 in Delhi (4-5 November), 1 in Bengaluru (8 November) and 1 in Hyderabad (12 November) involving all stakeholders.

SBI and PNB are leading the campaign by generating more than 9 lakh DLCs by the end of 2nd week of the month-long Campaign, while Canara Bank and Central Bank of India registered impressive performances by generating 1.57 lakh DLCs respectively.

In the State-Wise Progress, Maharashtra led the way with over 10 lakh certificates generated, followed by Tamilnadu and West Bengal 6 lakh each. Uttar Pradesh has also done well with more than 5 lakh DLCs.

In the Departmental Contributions, the Defence Department stood out with a 21 lakh DLCs, while the Telecom Department generated an impressive 3.1 lakh DLCs. Civil Departments also contributed significantly with over 3.4 lakh certificates generated.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) generated 4.4 lakh DLCs by the end of 2nd week of the campaign. IPPB has played a key role in delivering doorstep delivery of services and advanced authentication methods such as Face Recognition contributed to 24 lakh certificates, making up 34 per cent of the total DLCs generated.

There is 204 fold increase in DLCs submitted through Face Authentication under DLC Campaign 3.0.