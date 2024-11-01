Commercial LPG cylinders price increased from Nov 1

The price of commercial LPG cylinders in major cities has been raised by oil marketing companies with the new rates effective from November 1.

In Delhi, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 62, now retailing at Rs 1,802, up from Rs 1,740.

Notably, this increase follows an earlier hike on October 1, when prices rose by Rs 48.50 to Rs 1,740.

Advertisement

In September, the 19-kg cylinder’s price rose by Rs 39 to Rs 1,691.50, while August saw a rise of Rs 8.50, pricing the cylinder at Rs 1,652.50. This trend marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata are also seeing a rise in the 19-kg cylinder price. The retail price is now Rs 1,754.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai, and Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata.

Further, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has risen by Rs 15, though the rates for 14.2 kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged.