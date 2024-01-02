Coal sector witnesses upswing in production, registers 10.75% growth in Dec

The coal sector has witnessed an unprecedented upswing, with production, dispatch and stock levels soaring to remarkable heights.

In yet another milestone, the Ministry of Coal marked a substantial surge in overall coal production during December 2023, reaching 92.87 Million Tonne.

It surpassed the figures of 83.86 MT, the previous year, representing an increase of 10.75 per cent.

The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has risen to 71.86 MT in the month of December 2023 as compared to 66.37 MT in December 2022 with the growth of 8.27 per cent, Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Up to December 2023, the Cumulative Coal Production has seen a quantum jump to 684.31MT in FY24 as compared to 608.34 MT during the same period in FY23, registering a growth of 12.47 per cent, it said.

The Ministry of Coal said this growth is attributed to Coal PSUs, which played a pivotal role in driving this progress. This underscores the dedication of the coal supply chain, ensuring seamless distribution of coal nationwide.

In terms of coal dispatch, it reached 86.23 MT for the month of December 2023, showcasing notable progress compared to 79.58 MT recorded in the same period last year, with a growth rate of 8.36 per cent.

CIL dispatch stood at 66.10 MT in December 2023, compared to 62.66 MT in December 2022, representing a growth of 5.49 per cent.

The Cumulative Coal Dispatch, up to December 2023, has seen a significant jump to 709.80 MT in FY’ 23-24 as compared to 637.40 MT during the corresponding period in FY’ 22-23, with a growth of 11.36 per cent, the ministry shared.

Notably, as per the recent data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 7.8 per cent in November 2023 as compared to the index of November last year.

Out of these 8 sectors, Coal production increased by 10.9 per cent in November, and its cumulative index increased by 12.8 per cent during April to November, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the growth number, the Coal Ministry had said its contribution to the overall growth of the eight core industries are a testament to the continuous initiatives undertaken by the Coal Ministry. These efforts align with the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and contribute to the nation’s progress towards self-sufficiency and energy security.