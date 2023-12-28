Coal production grows 12.29%, touches 664.37 MT this fiscal: Govt data

The cumulative achievement in coal production during Financial Year 2023-24 from April 2023 to 25 December 2023 has touched 664.37 million tonne, indicating a substantial 12.29 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year at 591.64 MT, latest statistics by the Ministry of Coal said on Thursday.

For the same period, the coal dispatch amounted to 692.84 MT, indicating a noteworthy 11.32 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period of previous year at 622.40 MT. This increase ensures a consistent and robust coal supply to meet the energy needs of the power sector.

The overall coal dispatch to power sector increased by an impressive 8.39 per cent, reaching 577.11 MT compared to 532.43MT during the corresponding period of the previous year, the data said.

Advertisement

As of December 25, 2023, the overall coal stock position, including mines, thermal power plants (DCB), transit, etc. reached 91.05 MT, showing a commendable 21.57 per cent growth from 74.90 MT last year, the data said.

Additionally, Pithead Coal Stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) on December 25, 2023 stands at 47.29 MT, demonstrating a notable growth of 53.02 per cent compared to the coal stock of 30.88 MT last year.

The Ministry of Coal assured an ample coal supply to meet the growing energy demand in the country. Efficient coal supply to Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) has resulted in robust coal stock levels at various pitheads, highlighting the effectiveness of the coal supply chain in ensuring seamless distribution nationwide.

Higher coal stock position reflects the commitment of the ministry to maintaining an ample coal supply and underscores effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency and consistent coal supply to meet the energy needs of the power sector.

Moreover, the uninterrupted availability of Coal Rakes, crucial for coal transportation, ensures a smooth evacuation process, effectively addressing transportation bottlenecks and guaranteeing a seamless coal supply, the ministry said.

In a separate data release by the Ministry of Coal earlier, it was highlighted that the coal-based power generation witnessed an increase of 11.19 per cent during Apr-Nov’ 23, as compared to corresponding period of previous year attributing to an unprecedented rise in temperature, delayed monsoons in the Northern region of the country coupled with the resumption of full commercial activities post-Covid.

Notably, India ranks the world’s third-largest consumer of energy, with an annual electricity demand increase of about 4.7 per cent.

According to the data shared by the ministry, the domestic coal-based power generation up to November 2023 reached 779.1 billion units (BU), reflecting an increase of 8.38 per cent from the 718.83 Billion Units (BU) generated in the corresponding period of last year.