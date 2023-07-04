Century Real Estate sells out 75 per cent of plots in just 10 days in the launch of Century Eden Prime

One of India’s leading real estate developers Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd. launched Century Eden Prime, a premium plotted development on 17th June 2023. The company sold out 75% of the new plots in just 10 days and is expected to sell out the remaining soon. Located on the high-growth corridor of Yelahanka-Doddaballapur Main Road, this new development by Century Real Estate is slated to deliver high appreciation potential for early investors. The thematic development comes with a ready clubhouse that spans over 16000 sq. ft. and hosts over 25 indoor and outdoor amenities. The development also boasts of broad tree-lined avenues, large open spaces, and green zones, making it an excellent plug-and-play offering for those who value flexibility and customization and at the same time want to enjoy the benefits of living in a gated community offering an array of lifestyle amenities.

Speaking on the success of the launch Mr. Ravindra Pai – Managing Director of Century Real Estate said, “We are overwhelmed by the response we have received from Bengaluru for Century Eden Prime and for the other new launches this quarter. We firmly believe in adapting our product offerings to the changing customer needs and with customers looking for larger spaces and land of their own, plotted developments are catering to the needs of these customers. The overwhelming response from our customers reinforces the fact that they recognize and appreciate the inherent value & appreciation potential of our products, and their trust in our brand, which has played its part for the past 5 decades in the transformation of Bengaluru real estate.”

Maninder Chhabra – Director of Sales, Marketing, and CRM commented, “These numbers are a compelling affirmation of the trust the market has in Century Real Estate, and the distinctive value proposition and remarkable investment potential that Century Eden Prime offers. We are very pleased to see the consistently very strong demand for our products, across apartments and plotted developments and as a result, our focus area now is to bring in more of our products to market faster to meet this demand. As we celebrate the remarkable results of our two new launches in Q1, we are grateful to our esteemed customers for their trust and confidence in Century Real Estate’s developments. We remain dedicated to elevating the standards of real estate developments, crafting exceptional living experiences, and forging lasting relationships with our valued customers.”

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)