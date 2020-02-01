The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) has extended the due date for furnishing the annual Goods & Services Tax (GST) returns for financial year 2017-18. The last date to file the returns was January 31, 2020.

The move comes after scores of taxpayers took to social media to inform the department that the GST portal is not working.

“Considering the difficulties being faced by taxpayers in filing GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for FY 2017-18 it has been decided to extend the due dates in a staggered manner for different groups of States to 3rd, 5th and 7th February 2020 as under,” the CBIC tweeted on late Friday night.

New Schedule

As per the new schedule, Group 1 states will have time to file the return till February 3. The group includes states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, the Group 2 states’—Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat, due date is February 5.

Lastly, the Group 3 includes states of Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. They all have time till February 7.

Under GST, there are three annual return forms GSTR 9, GSTR 9A and GSTR 9C. As per Section 35 of CGST Act, 2017, every tax payer whose turnover during a financial year crosses the Rs 2 crore mark, is required to submit an audited annual account report and a reconciliation statement in GSTR 9C along with GSTR 9.

Late fee for not filing the return form within the due date is Rs 200/day.

