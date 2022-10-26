CBDT extends deadline for filing returns in certain categories till Nov 7

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 to November 7 for certain categories of assessees. The earlier due date was October 31.

The extension was given as the extra time of up to October 7 was granted for filing various audit reports in the case of these entities, a circular issued by the CBDT said.

The extension is applicable to those entities and persons as well as partners of firms whose books of accounts need to be audited.

“CBDT extends the due date for furnishing Income Tax Return for AY 2022-23 to 7th November 2022 for certain categories of assessees in consequence of the extension of due dates for filing various reports of the audit. Circular No. 20/2022 dated 26.10.2022 issued,” tweeted Income Tax India.

“In consequence to extension of due date for various reports of audit in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act to 07th October 2022 by Circular No. 19/2022 dated 30.09.2022, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in exercise of its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act,1961 (Act), extends the due

date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is 31 st October 2022 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act, to 07th November 2022,” Ministry of Finance said in its circular which was issued on Wednesday.