Trader’s body, Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT, on Sunday announced a series of protest will be launched against e-commerce retailers, Flipkart, Amazon and other companies for continuous violation of the FDI policies, starting from Wednesday.

The decision was finalized during the National Traders Conference held by CAIT. Leaders from 27 states had participated in the event.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the frontal war against Amazon and Flipkart will begin from November 13 and continue till January 10, 2020.

November 20 will be marked as a “National Protest Day”. On the occasion

members of the group will stage protests in more than 500 cities. Roughly 5 lakh traders are expected to take part in such protest, the traders’ body said.

The traders’ body alleged that these companies were circumventing the law and abusing Press Note No 2 of the government’s foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

Khandelwal said the conference has chalked out a roadmap for its nationwide agitation from November 13, which will be observed as “National Awareness Campaign Day” when traders delegations across the country will submit an exhaustive memorandum to all MPs, urging them to raise the issue in Parliament.

The first phase of nationwide agitation will be concluded with a three-day National Traders Convention to be held from 6 to 8 January in New Delhi which will be attended by trade leaders of about 20 thousand trade associations.

National governing council of CAIT in association with other stakeholders will hold a meeting on January 9 and while taking stock of the situation will decide modalities of the second phase of its agitation.

