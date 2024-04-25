SC integrates its IT services with WhatsApp for access to court cases, info

In yet another significant initiative to make an automated access to information by the Advocates-on-Record (AORs) and the parties in person relating to the cases – about electronic filing of cases, cause list, orders and judgments – the Supreme Court on Thursday announced linking of the WhatsApp messaging services with its IT services.

Announcing the integration of top court’s IT Services with WhatsApp, the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said, “This small initiative will have a big-bang impact.”

“In the 75th year of its existence, the Supreme Court of India launches a small initiative. It has the potential to have a big-bang impact. WhatsApp messenger has been a ubiquitous service in our daily lives and has taken the role of a powerful communication tool. To strengthen the right to access to Justice and enhance transparency in the judicial system, the Supreme Court announces integration of Whatsapp messaging services with its IT services”, the Chief Justice said.

Advertisement

Appreciating the step, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, Adish Aggarwala termed the move a great step that would help not only the AORs and the members of bar, but everyone to have access to the cause list, information relating to cases and others merely with one’s fingertip.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also termed the step “one more revolutionary” initiative by the Supreme Court. The court has seen a steady stream of promising reforms in the last one year.

On a lighter vein, Justice Hrishikesh Roy said, the more and more digital devices you use, you will look more and more young.