City woman shines at international world beauty pageant

Bidisha Banerjee, who was brought up in Kolkata is poised to participate on the global stage in Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024, Season 13 as a finalist from the Netherlands.

Holding a Master’s degree in IT from Kolkata, she lives in the Netherlands with her Dutch husband.

Mrs Banerjee said travelling to around 30 countries has broadened her horizons, but my Indian heritage remains close to my heart. I am proud of where I come from and aim to represent it with grace and dignity,” she said, adding, “being from the land of luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, I feel the responsibility to carry forward Bengal’s legacy to the world while also exchanging cultures.

Advertisement

Mrs Banerjee has raised her voice on topics like climate action, societal growth and sustainable lifestyles while simultaneously promoting art and creativity.

She said, “On the Haut Monde platform, I see an opportunity to shine globally and give back to society. I believe that with hope, hard work and meaningful experiences any dream is achievable. And, in life winning isn’t everything, it’s about embracing the journey and making a difference where we go.”