Banks in the month of March will remain closed for 13 days of the total 31 days on account of regional festivals, national holidays and weekly offs.

The festival of colours, Holi is a major Indian festival and is listed in Reserve Bank of India’s bank holidays list.

This year, the festivity is falling on March 10 and the majority of the banks will remain closed to observe the festivity and others few will remain shut for two days.

March with witness total eight national holidays and five regional holidays paired with weekly offs. So, if you are planning to visit the bank this coming month, be wise and keep the following chart in mind.