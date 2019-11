To facilitate your bank related activities, we share with you the dates when the banks would be closed during the month of November so that you can carry out your undertakings by planning well in advance.

We have included bank holidays from different states and Union Territories of India.

1 November, Friday: Puducherry Liberation Day (Puducherry)

1 November, Friday: Haryana Day (Haryana)

1 November, Friday: Kannada Rajyotsava (Karnataka)

1 November, Friday: Kut (Manipur)

2 November, Saturday: Chhath Puja (Jharkhand, Bihar)

3 November, Sunday: Chhath Puja (Bihar)

8 November, Friday: Wangala Festival (Meghalaya)

10 November, Sunday: Eid e Milad (All except for Goa, Chandigarh, Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands)

12 November, Tuesday: Karthika Purnima (Telangana, Odisha)

12 November, Tuesday: Guru Nanak Jayanti (All except for Odisha, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Puducherry, Daman and Diu, Bihar)

15 November, Friday: Eid e Milad (Jammu and Kashmir)

15 November, Friday: Kanakadasa Jayanti (Karnataka)

16 November, Saturday: Shaheedi Diwas of Kartar Singh Sarabha (Punjab)

23 November, Saturday: Seng Kut Snem (Meghalaya)

24 November, Sunday: Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Punjab)

In addition to all these bank holidays, banks will like every year also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In the case of a month with five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday will be a working day.

November 2019 has five Saturdays falling on 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th. Out of these dates, banks will be closed on 9th and 23rd November 2019.

Disclaimer: All precautions have been taken to gather the most accurate information about the Bank Holiday dates for the month of November 2019. However, readers are advised to verify with their local branches to corroborate the same.