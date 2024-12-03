Average turnaround time of major ports comes down

The average turnaround time for major ports has reduced from 93.59 hours in 2013-14 to 48.06 hours in 2023-24, a reduction of 48.65 per cent.

The government has taken various steps to improve the turnaround time such as the construction of new berths, terminals, and parking plazas, mechanization/modernization/optimization of existing berths and terminals, streamlining of processes through digitalization, expansion of hinterland connectivity through rail and road, among others, a press statement said.

Berth allocation and vessel sequencing in Major Port is done as per the Berthing Policy issued by the Ministry. Infrastructure development and capacity augmentation of Major Ports is a continuous process.

It involves the construction of new berths and terminals, mechanization of existing berths and terminals, capital dredging for deepening of drafts for attracting larger vessels, development of road and rail connectivity etc.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.