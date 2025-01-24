Odisha’s strategic rail line project gets stage II forest clearance

The Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line project in Odisha has made significant strides, including securing the crucial Stage II Forest Clearance for the section between Daspalla and Adhenigarh, said officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday.

The Rail Line will significantly reduce travel time between Bhubaneswar and Balangir, benefiting both passengers and freight. The rail line will improve access to markets, industries, education, and healthcare, fostering economic growth across the region.

This approval allows the project to move forward with minimal environmental impact. As of now, 226 kilometers of the total 301 kilometer rail line have been completed, including 106 kilometers from Khurda Road to Daspalla and 120 kilometers from Balangir to Purunakatak. Work is ongoing for the remaining 75 kilometers between Purunakatak and Daspalla, they informed.

The project required the acquisition of 3,274.336 hectares of land, including 746.42 hectares of forest land. The most significant environmental challenge was the forest clearance between Daspalla and Purunakatak (Km.112-180), which involved 594.618 hectares of dense forest. However, careful planning was done to avoid key wildlife sanctuaries and to minimize the impact on the surrounding ecosystem.

The project team developed a comprehensive wildlife conservation plan, which was approved by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Odisha. Provisions like animal passages (both over and under the rail line) and bridges for waterway and wildlife movement were incorporated to minimize disruptions. All engineering solutions, including viaducts and tunnels, were designed to reduce tree felling and protect the forest cover.

The project remains on track, with key engineering breakthroughs already achieved. So far, 226 kilometers of the rail line are complete. The remaining work is expected to finish in the coming months, ensuring the timely completion of this transformative infrastructure project.

The rail line includes seven tunnels over a 75-kilometer stretch between Daspalla and Purunakatak, totaling 12.76 kilometers. These tunnels represent some of the most challenging engineering feats in railway construction.

The project passes through ecologically sensitive areas, including wildlife sanctuaries. As part of the mitigation efforts, viaducts, animal underpasses, and overpasses have been incorporated into the design. Additionally, seven tunnels and a 4.8-kilometer viaduct have been planned to minimize forest land acquisition and reduce environmental impact. There are four viaducts in total (6.94 kilometers), with two between Buguda and Banigochha (4.8 km and 0.29 km), and two between Charichhak and Adhenigarh (1.3 km and 0.55 km). These measures are aimed at protecting the local wildlife and preserving their natural habitats, the ECoR officials concluded.