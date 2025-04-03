New panel formed on infrastructure development under Parvesh Verma

A new committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma to oversee the development of Delhi’s infrastructure.

The committee will have the representation of multiple agencies responsible for various development works including roads. It will comprise representatives from agencies like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) among others.

Advertisement

It has been assigned the crucial task of resolving coordination issues that have long plagued the national capital’s infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

The formation of the committee came at a time when the city’s road networks are undergoing an overhaul with the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and repair works.

The involvement of multiple authorities in these projects has often resulted in delays and various other issues. Verma has laid emphasis on the coordination and cooperation among different agencies to ensure that the maintenance and construction of roads progresses smoothly.

He said, “The multiplicity of authorities involved in the road and flyover projects has often resulted in delays due to miscommunication. Our goal is to create a unified approach to improve coordination and ensure that development and repair work is completed on time. This committee will serve as a platform to resolve all coordination-related issues,” Verma added.

The minister further said that the committee would focus on new construction as also on the ongoing repair of roads, ensuring that maintenance and upgrades to existing infrastructure are completed without delays.

The committee is expected to significantly reduce delays in these projects as it will serve as a platform for regular meetings of different agencies.

The committee has been designed to provide faster and more efficient solutions to problems that arise during the construction and maintenance of roads.