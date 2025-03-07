CS Tech AI expands presence in UAE and GCC with cutting-edge geospatial solutions

In a move to reinforce its footprint in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC), CS Tech AI is expanding its operations with state-of-the-art geospatial solutions tailored for urban planning, infrastructure development, and emergency response.

As part of its aggressive growth strategy, the company recently participated as a Silver Sponsor at the prestigious 2nd MENA Geospatial Forum, according to a press statement. This underscored its commitment to revolutionising geospatial intelligence in the region.

“The UAE and GCC are rapidly embracing digital transformation in geospatial intelligence, and CS Tech AI is dedicated to driving this momentum forward. Our cutting-edge solutions equip governments, urban planners, and enterprises with high-precision geospatial analytics, paving the way for sustainable and resilient cities,” said Rahul Joharapurkar, Chief Operating Officer of CS Tech AI.

Joharapurkar also emphasised the transformative impact of geospatial data in visualization and decision-making.

Strengthening its regional presence, CS Tech AI has forged a strategic partnership with CADD Emirates, a leading ICT solutions provider in the UAE renowned for its expertise in system integration, enterprise applications, and infrastructure services.

This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance CS Tech AI’s ability to deliver advanced geospatial solutions to governments and enterprises across the region.

At the high-profile 2nd MENA Geospatial Forum, CS Tech AI captivated industry leaders and decision-makers by showcasing its geospatial intelligence, digital twin solutions, and reality capture technologies.