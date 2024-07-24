Ashwini Vaishnaw assures UP Rs 92,000-crore investment for development of railways

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said a total investment of Rs 92,000 crore is being made for the development of railways in Uttar Pradesh.

He said during the tenure of the UPA, from 2004 to 2014, Rs 1,109 crore was allocated for the development of railways in UP, which has been increased to Rs 19,848 crore during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is much higher compared to the previous government.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, while giving information about the budgetary provisions to local journalists in the presence of senior officials of North, North-Central, and North-Eastern Railways through video conferencing on Wednesday, said that in the last 10 years, 4,900 kilometers of railway tracks were laid in UP, which is more than the size of Switzerland. He said that the railway tracks/routes of UP have been 100% electrified.

The railway minister said 1,490 flyovers/underpasses have been constructed in the state in the last 10 years, which has eased the lives of people in rural areas and reduced the number of accidents.

He said that Rs 92,000 crore would be spent on laying new tracks of 5,874 km in ongoing 68 new projects in the state. Besides, 157 railway stations will be developed as Amrit stations in UP.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that more than 40 projects have been identified to ensure that the Kumbh runs smoothly and the devotees do not face any problems. He said that the railway station of Prayagraj will be redeveloped in different phases. He said that the Chief Minister himself is reviewing the preparations for Kumbh, and feedback is being taken from public representatives to ensure that there are no shortcomings.