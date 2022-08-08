Amazon’s ‘Great Freedom Festival’

With the 75th Year of Independence Day and the most-awaited long weekend around the corner, Amazon India announced the Great Freedom Festival. The shopping event will start from midnight at 12 AM on August 6 with great deals and offers until August 10. Prime members will get 24 hours of early access starting 12 am on August 5.

With sellers offering deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, appliances, TVs, groceries, and more, customers can shop from over crores of products across many categories on Amazon.in. During the Great Freedom Festival, customers can look forward to great value offers from brands such as LG, LG OLED, Pampers, LEGO, Tecno and, more among the wide selection of products coupled with the convenience of shopping from home.

Customers can enjoy deals under INR 999 at the specially curated Budget Bazaar. Customers shopping during the Great Freedom Festival can save more by getting an extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit cards and credit EMI.