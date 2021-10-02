40th India International Trade Fair to focus on ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’

The 40th edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) will manifest its theme “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with a focus on the economy, export potential, infrastructure supply chain, demand and vibrant demography.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event is organised as an integral part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava”, commemorating the 75th year celebration of India‘s Independence in newly built halls of International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) as well as in the existing halls at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 14 to 27 November 2021.

The fair will be organised as per the preventive measures to contain spread of the pandemic. The fair also manifests undying spirit of business fraternity who faced tremendous challenges due to the pandemic.

Government organisations and departments use this platform to spread awareness about their programmes and policies among the public. Almost all States and Union Territories of India participate in this mega event, which depicts the picture of ‘Mini-Bharat’.

IITF, with B2B and B2C components, is one of the largest integrated trade fairs in the South- Asian region. The format of IITF has business, social, cultural, and educational dimensions that are weaved together where visitors and exhibitors, media persons, marketing professionals, social activists, NGOs etc converge under one roof. The fair offers branding opportunities on large

LED screens installed at strategic locations in fair premises.

Branding sites are available at specific locations inside Pragati Maidan on a payment basis. Besides, other major attractions and promotional facilities include mobile application, investment and joint-venture opportunities, transfer of technology options, startups and SMEs cultural and State Day celebrations.