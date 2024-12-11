Uttarakhand Govt announces incentives for research papers and educational tour scheme for scholars

Aiming to upgrade the higher education system in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government has introduced special educational tour programs for students and research scholars in the state’s universities and institutions.

The government will also implement a monetary reward scheme for higher education teachers whose research papers are published in renowned international journals.

The new initiative, titled ‘Chief Minister Higher Education Quality Upgradation and Knowledge Enhancement Training Scheme 2024’ is designed to give a significant boost to the higher education landscape in the state.

According to the decision taken by the Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday, students from state universities will tour select institutions specializing in their respective fields to understand their functioning and academic patterns.

The selection of students for these tours will be based on their area of study. Visitors from Uttarakhand’s universities and higher education institutions will also undergo orientation training programs organized by the host institutions.

The state government will partner with these institutions to finalize the training program details.

The scheme also includes faculty members, enabling teachers from state universities, campuses, and government colleges under Uttarakhand’s higher education department to visit leading educational institutions and centers across the country.

“The objective of this scheme is to establish a framework for sending teachers and students from Uttarakhand’s higher education institutions to prominent expert institutions in the country. This exposure will help them align with new global approaches to higher education,” said Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Bagoli further stated that teachers would be selected based on their subject expertise. The scheme envisions short-term training programs during these tours for both teachers and students, focusing on quality enhancement and knowledge upgradation. These programs will be developed collaboratively, with modules prescribed by the host institutions.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and equipping the state’s educators and scholars with contemporary skills and perspectives.