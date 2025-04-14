Multipurpose centres for SC-ST communities in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government will construct a series of special multipurpose buildings named after prominent social reformers across the state, particularly in areas predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In addition, the government will establish a modern knowledge center titled ‘Baba Saheb Samarsata Sthal’ in Haridwar, which will also serve as a hub of social harmony among different Hindu castes.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement during an event in Haridwar on Monday to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that the state government will soon roll out a new plan to construct a chain of multipurpose buildings in SC-ST dominated regions.

These buildings will be equipped to host social, religious, and cultural events, and will also highlight the contributions of notable SC-ST personalities from Uttarakhand and across India.

Each building will be named after respected figures and reformers from the SC-ST communities. The construction costs will be covered under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) schemes of the Department of Social Welfare.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced the upcoming construction of a major knowledge and cultural center, ‘Baba Saheb Samarsata Sthal’, in Haridwar. This facility aims to educate people about the lives and achievements of reformers from the SC-ST communities and to foster unity among all castes. It will also provide crucial information about constitutional rights and provisions, especially those concerning marginalized sections of society.

“Multipurpose buildings will be developed in areas largely inhabited by SC and ST communities and named after social reformers from these groups. The Samarsata Sthal will not only educate future generations about our reformers but also serve as a center for awareness on constitutional rights,” said Dhami.

He was felicitated at the event by the Uttarakhand Ambedkar Mahamanch* for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Calling Dr Ambedkar a visionary, Dhami said, “He believed that societal equality cannot be achieved until every citizen is granted equal rights. Inspired by this belief, he introduced revolutionary concepts like the Uniform Civil Code in the Constitution. By implementing the UCC, the Uttarakhand government has taken a historic step toward social justice and equality.”

Furthermore, the government plans to launch awareness programs in schools and colleges through the Uttarakhand Scheduled Caste Commission to educate the younger generation about their rights and welfare schemes targeted toward SC and ST communities.