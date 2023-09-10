UP: Admission process for 2024-25 session starts at Vidya Gyan residential schools offering free education

The Yogi government is actively running various programs to provide quality education to students in the state, as part of these initiatives, the Shiv Nadar Foundation has initiated Vidya Gyan residential schools to provide free education to students from rural areas of the state, an official statement said on Saturday.

For the academic year 2024-25, the primary written entrance examination for admission to class 6 in these government-supported schools is scheduled for December 3, 2023. Eligible students will be able to apply for the entrance examination till October 30, 2023, added the official statement.

Joint Director of Education (Basic) Ganesh Kumar has written a letter in this regard to all the Divisional Assistant Education Directors and District Basic Education Officers and has instructed them to ensure the enrollment of maximum students.

Advertisement

The letter states that Vidya Gyan residential schools established by the Shiv Nadar Foundation in Bulandshahr and Sitapur districts of Uttar Pradesh for economically disadvantaged students from rural areas have been providing these students free, high-quality residential education from classes 6 to 12, apart from accommodations, meals, uniforms, academic and computer education, sports for physical development, and leadership development for more than a decade. The foundation has provided such education to over 2000 students globally so far, read the official statement further.

Education officials are urged to motivate eligible students from rural schools to participate, ensuring all necessary preparations are made so that as many students as possible can benefit from this initiative, it said.

As per the eligibility criteria for admission to class 6 in the academic year 2024-25, the student must be studying in class 5 in a council or government-aided school or a recognized private primary school located in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, should be a permanent resident of rural areas in Uttar Pradesh, and the annual family income should be less than Rs 2 lakh, as mentioned in the official statement.

Additionally, the minimum age for boys should be 10 years, and the maximum age should be 11 years as of March 31, 2024. Similarly, the minimum age should for girls be 10 years, and the maximum age should be 12 years as of the mentioned date.

Eligible students can obtain the application forms from the District Basic Education Officer, Block Education Officer, council or government primary schools in rural areas, recognized private primary schools, and the Vidya Gyan website.