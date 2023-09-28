Unveiling the Life and Leadership of M.K. Stalin: A Review of ‘One Among You’

‘One Among You’, an autobiography of M.K. Stalin is a Tamil translation of ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ translated by A.S. Panneerselvan. The first one among other volumes, the book gives a thorough description of some of the pivotal events in Stalin’s initial twenty-three years of life, events that have significantly contributed to his current role as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a topic to be explored in later volumes of the novel.

The novel begins with a declaration, ‘I was born as a son of a leader’, underscoring the profound influence of his father in his life. M. Karunanidhi popularly known as ‘Kalaignar’ (great scholar) served as the CM for almost two decades and hence became a major source of inspiration to Stalin. His name ‘Stalin,’ meaning ‘man of steel,’ was bestowed upon him by his father, who drew inspiration from the influential leadership of Joseph Stalin in shaping the Soviet Union. Further, the book delves into the impactful role played by his grandmother, mother, former Chief Minister’s C. N. Annadurai and MGR, and others.

Central to the book is the assertion that politics was Stalin’s destiny, his calling to leadership from the outset. Even in his early years, he actively participated in party activities, immersing himself in every facet. He contributed significantly to his father’s publication, ‘Murasoli,’ engaged in theatrical performances at party gatherings, organized fundraising efforts, and even faced imprisonment, all while steadfastly pursuing his studies. In his own words, ‘I had fully surrendered myself as a flame to the party,’ a testament to his deep-seated dedication to politics.

The title ‘One Among You’ reflects Stalin’s relatability and his life as an ordinary citizen. He championed his state and party, always remaining connected with the people. He stood as a fellow citizen, demonstrating he was no different from others.

Thus, the book meticulously unravels the crucial facets of Stalin’s life that forged him into a leader, presenting a comprehensive gateway to his journey. The language is lucid, and the narrative maintains a consistent tone, ensuring clarity of the author’s message. Various characters, instrumental in shaping Stalin’s trajectory, come to life within these pages. Additionally, the inclusion of portraits, both of Stalin and those intertwined with his narrative, offers a vivid glimpse into the ambiance of that era.