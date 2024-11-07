Tab fund of more students routed to N Dinajpur pupils

More students from different East Burdwan schools complained about not getting state’s fund assistance for purchase of tablets and some problems were identified as wrongful submission of student’s personal data and in certain cases some technical glitches could be ascertained.

Around 28 students of CMS High School in Burdwan town had complained of not getting the assistance first and the DM, East Burdwan, Ayesha Rani had instructed the academic council to lodge an FIR with the Cyber police station. The DM said today: “We’d asked the council authorities to check if there were any more sufferers and seven more students with a High School in Seharabazar in Raina were identified and the matter was forwarded to the police accordingly and the investigation is in progress.”

Seven students of Chandra Kumar Institution at Seharabazar faced the similar problem, which were identified today. Their money was routed to the accounts of some North Dinajpur students. The accounts, as the top officials said, have been freezed. Still, some accounts had Rs 75,000 closing balance and the officials were yet to inquire how and why?

