Higher secondary council notice for Class XI,XII students under old annual system

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has issued a notice to all the heads of the institutions (affiliated to the Council), students and guardians regarding the students of Class XI and Class XII under the old annual system (i.e. other than the semester system).

The notice mentions: “The candidates (eligible as per regulation), who have passed Class XI annual examination but did not appear/succeed in the Test Examination/HS Examination so far, are permitted for pursuing their studies under semester system in Class XII afresh in the Academic Year 2025-2026. The intended candidates (eligible as per regulation) have to fill up an “Option Form” available in the Council Online Portal (https://wbchseapp.wb.gov.in/portal/dashboard_school) under the login of the concerned school from 25.04.2025 to 31.05.2025. Once the Option Form is submitted, the concerned student will be eligible for pursuing his/her study in Class XII under the syllabus & curriculum of Semester System and as per W.B. Council of H.S. Education Regulations, 2024. Such candidates will be eligible to fill up the Enrolment Forms for Semester III and Semester IV Examinations to be held tentatively in the month of September, 2025 and March, 2026 respectively as per norms and regulations.”

The project and practical of such candidates for Class XII are to be taken under the syllabus and curriculum of Semester System and marks to be uploaded afresh on the Council Online Portal as per notification.

At the time of filling up of Option Form, in some of the cases, the candidate may not be permitted to continue their studies with existing subject combination as per the registration due to some technical issues. For those cases, either the candidate has to choose another subject(s) from the concerned set of subjects, or he/she may drop the subject(s) from the registration. For all such cases, the candidates have to submit an undertaking along with relevant papers by going to the concerned Regional Office of the Council, said the notice.

The students, who like to continue their studies under the old Annual System, need not fill up the Option Form. They will be given the chance to appear in the H.S. Examination under old syllabus and curriculum by filling up the enrolment form to be notified in due time.

The registered candidates (eligible as per regulation) who have not yet passed in Class XI in the Old Annual System & Curriculum, have to re-register with the Council mandatorily under New Semester System. Their old registration will be automatically cancelled. The concerned schools need to contact the respective Regional Offices of the Council immediately in this regard.