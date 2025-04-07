Centre unveils digital innovations to strengthen statistical system

The Centre has launched a revamped, marking a significant step in enhancing data accessibility, user experienMicrodata portalce, and the integration of advanced technologies in the Official Statistical System.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) launched the portal recently during a conference of state government ministers.

The new portal, which serves as a centralised repository for extensive statistical data collected from national surveys and economic census, overcomes technological limitations faced by the previous portal.

In collaboration with the World Bank Technology Team, the MOSPI has adopted a modern, scalable technology stack that not only ensures compliance with the latest security standards but also supports a responsive design and data access mechanism.

On this occasion, the website of the National Statistical System Training Academy was also launched. It will facilitate the ease of access to information regarding the capacity-building initiative of the ministry by making them available at one place.

The MoSPI also presented a Proof of Concept (PoC) for an AI/ML-based classification tool designed to ease the use of the National Industrial Classification (NIC) in the production of official statistics. The tool leverages natural language processing to allow stakeholders to enter text queries, subsequently suggesting the top five relevant NIC codes.

This innovation not only reduces manual effort but also increases the productivity of enumerators, leading to more accurate data collection and ultimately better planning and policy-making. This has been the outcome of the recently concluded Hackathon organised by the ministry.

The launch of these portals and websites, along with innovative AI-driven tools, underscores the commitment of the ministry to leverage the latest technological advancements for data management, leading to the strengthening of the statistical system.

These initiatives are set to foster a more data-driven approach to policy making, ensuring that government interventions are both precise and context-specific, ultimately contributing to the goal of Viksit Bharat, an official release said on Monday.