‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’: A detailed memoir of life devoted to civil service

The book titled “Small Cogs in a Large Wheel”, provides a sincere recounting of esteemed former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Naresh Nandan Prasad’s life devoted to civil service and serves as an inspiration for those who aspire to serve their country in this role.

Prasad dedicated nearly 45 years to his professional career, during which he also contributed to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

In his memoir, Prasad retraces his journey from his early days at LBSNAA to his extensive career as an IAS officer serving in diverse Indian states and his subsequent roles at UNIDO and WIPO. Prasad’s narrative tells of a life rooted in hard work and humility and his unwavering dedication to effecting positive change in the world.

Westland Books has launched the book.

During the posthumous release of her father’s book, Urvashi Prasad, director, office of the vice-chairman, NITI Aayog, New Delhi, said, “My father excelled in every role he played during his lifetime. This book primarily chronicles his professional journey as an Indian Administrative Service officer and subsequently as an international civil servant. However, what stands out in every chapter are the personal values and traits that distinguished him as an exceptional human being.”

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, commented, “This isn’t merely a recounting of Naresh’s career. It reflects the role of a civil servant in India and the sacrifices required to prioritize service above self.”