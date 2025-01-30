Publisher looks east to expand

Children’s Book Trust, a New Delhi-based publisher for children’s book are now finding new arenas for growth. Under its ‘Look East Policy’, the children’s publisher has launched an aggressive marketing campaign with its focus on eastern and north Eastern states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Assam, where its internal survey shows that in these states parents and their children are still willing to buy and read books.

Officials from CBT were present at the Kolkata Press Club to address the media about their Growth plans for Eastern & North Eastern India.

Advertisement

The Trust is participating at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair.

Advertisement

Robinder Nath Sachdeva, trustee, Children’s Book Trust and Rana Siddiqui Zaman, lead strategist, content, communications & promotions, Children’s Book Trust shared the highlights of their new marketing campaign and what the expected outcome will be.