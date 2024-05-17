NTA successfully conducts CUET-UG exams: UGC chairman

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 undergraduate examination scheduled for 15 May across the country except for 258 exam centres in Delhi.

The first day of the test was held for chemistry, biology, English and general tests at 2,175 centres across states and Union Territories (UT) in the country barring the national capital.

The attendance on the first day of the CUET was more than 75 per cent.

“This is a landmark achievement by NTA in conducting CUET-UG in such huge numbers on a single day and the testing agency deserves kudos for their meticulous planning and for making sure that the test on Wednesday went off well at large scale in pen and paper mode,” Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman, told The Statesman from Delhi.

“The attendance on the first day of the CUET was more than 75 per cent. However, the accurate percentage will be known after the data is analysed,” Prof Kumar said.

The test in four papers that was scheduled on 15 May in Delhi’s 258 centres was postponed and would be held on 29 May, the UGC chief said adding that the postponement ‘was necessitated due to some logistical issues beyond the control of the NTA.’

Fresh admit cards will be issued to the students in Delhi, according to him.

The chemistry exam was conducted in 1,640 centres for around 6,43,752 students. The biology exam was held for 3,63,067 students in 1,368 centres. Around 8,62,209 students appeared for the English exam at 2,077 centres and 7,21,986 candidates appeared for general studies exam in 1,892 centres.

“Since students write multiple tests, the above is equivalent to handling 25,91,014 students on a single day. This constitutes 44.71 per cent of the total scheduled slots for students registered in pen-and-paper mode,” he said.

The CUET UG 2024 began on Wednesday, 15 May, and would conclude on 29 May. The examination will be held in multiple shifts for different subjects. Exams from 15 May to 18 May will be conducted in pen and paper mode, while the remaining papers in 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from 21 May to 24 May.