ABVP delegation meets chairperson of panel on NTA reforms with suggestions

A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) led by its national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla on Thursday met the chairperson of a high-level committee on National Testing Agency (NTA) reforms.

The high-level panel has been constituted by the union Education Ministry in the wake of the row over the NEET UG 2024 examination to bring reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the chairmanship of Dr K Radhakrishnan.

During the meeting, the ABVP team submitted a letter outlining the suggestions to the chairman of the committee on NTA reforms.

The delegation highlighted the need for enhancements in the functioning of NTA and its examinations like JEE, NEET, and UGC-NET.

In its suggestion letter, ABVP called for administrative reforms within the NTA and measures to ensure transparency in the examination and infrastructure for conducting the exams.

The letter also advocates the appointment of adequate staff in the organization and government-established institutions as centers for conducting the examination.

Addressing the NEET UG exam specifically, the suggestions include adapting to the two-phase exam format similar to the JEE test. Additionally, the OMR sheets should be uploaded on the NTA website, it added.

The saffron organization also raised concern over the internet security for computer-based exams (CBT) and suggested the adoption of AI-based proctoring algorithms so that unethical hacking of the computers can be stopped.

National General Secretary of ABVP Yagywalkya Shukla said, “Over the past two weeks, the ABVP consulted students from diverse disciplines such as humanities, medical sciences, engineering, and others, and compiled 42 suggestions for reforming the NTA”.

He said, “We have submitted the suggestions to the High-Level Committee overseeing NTA reforms and it is crucial to resolve the issues plaguing NTA to restore trust in its examination processes”.