NTA releases NEET-UG 2024 results with centre-wise data after SC order

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the city and centre-wise results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on its official website on Saturday.

This followed a Supreme Court order on July 18, which mandated the results be published by July 20.

A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, instructed the NTA to release the results separately by city and centre by 12 noon on Saturday.

This directive came after students petitioned for greater transparency in the exam results amid allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities.

“The petitioners have submitted that it would be appropriate if the results of the NEET-UG 2024 exam are published on the website to bring about some transparency on the centre-wise marks obtained by candidates,” the order stated.

“We direct the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam while at the same time ensuring that the identity of the students is masked. The results should be declared in relation to each centre and city separately,” it added.

The court will resume hearing the petitions regarding the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exams on July 22.

NEET-UG 2024, was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing.

Organized by the NTA, the NEET-UG is an entrance exam for admission into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in both government and private institutions across India.

The results can be accessed by visiting the official NTA website: https://neet.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/common-scorecard/index.