No compromise with development of education: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that the state government will not compromise with the development of education in the state.

“The state government is taking all necessary measures to enhance the overall quality of education and is making continuous efforts to provide quality education to the students. Teachers should also step forward to work towards this goal,” he said.

CM Saha was inaugurating an exhibition and competition for creating low-cost teaching materials in all districts organized by the Department of Elementary Education at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on Monday.

During the program’s inauguration, the chief minister held discussions about the implementation of Nipun projects in the state. He emphasized that a ‘new Tripura’ can be built if the main objective of the Nipun project in the entire state is successful.

“It will also bring the dream of making Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura into reality. Teachers have to take the responsibility of realizing that dream. Teachers are the main contributors to the Nipun project. They impart education in schools by introducing various innovative concepts and sports-based education,” the CM said.

Further, he said, “There is no shortage of talent in Tripura. The future of Tripura is very promising. The state government has launched various programs to provide quality education to the students. Additionally, various other initiatives have been taken for the development of education.”

He also informed that a series of initiatives have been taken for the development of education in the state. Among them, initiatives have been taken to upgrade the infrastructure of existing teacher training institutions.

“Textbooks introduced for 8 Janajati languages such as Kokborok, Chakma, Manipuri, Halam, Mog, etc. All fees for female students have been waived off in General Degree Colleges,” said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister announced that smart classes have been introduced in 752 schools and an additional 60 smart classes will be launched.

“Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has been introduced in 604 schools. This scheme will be launched in 294 more schools. Thinking laboratories have been set up in 106 schools. Additionally, one model school will be established in each block. In this year’s budget, about 50 crore rupees have been allocated for the construction of schools,” said CM Saha.

CM Saha also mentioned that initiatives have been taken to modernize another 400 government schools in the state, and for this, Rs 2,000 crore will be spent in the next 5 years for the overall development of education in the state.

Special Secretary of the Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director of SCERT NC Sharma, Director of Basic Education Subhashis Bandopadhyay, and others were present as distinguished guests on the occasion.